PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Bean soup and a variety of new experiences await people ready to get back to the tradition of attending Log Cabin Days.
The fundraiser for the Ashtabula County Historical Society, and educational event, is back after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The bean soup has long been an integral part of the festival cooked in large kettles over a fire. Pies and other baked goods help raise needed financial support for the historical society.
“This is our biggest annual fundraiser,” said Stephanie Blessing, a member of the ACHS board of directors, who is helping organize the re-energized event scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 11 at the Blakeslee Log Cabin on Seven Hills Road.
Blessing said losing the event for two years was a hardship for the organization that runs the Blakeslee Log Cabin, the Jenny Munger Museum in Geneva-on-the-Lake and the Giddings Log Cabin in Jefferson.
“We want to share the educational experience,” Blessing said of the varied options available for people attending Log Cabin Days ranging from draft horse farming to blacksmith.
Blessing said new additions to the event will include learning how to farm with draft horses and how to forage for wild food and medicine. She aid Ralph Rice of Riceland Meadows will teach draft-horse farming while John Wright Jr., of Red Beet Row, will lead foraging hikes periodically throughout the weekend.
A variety of crafters are scheduled to participate in the event this year as well. Terrie Schultz, a wood carver who has been coming to the festival for more than 20 years, is scheduled to return. Other crafts include a pit-fired pottery, sculpture, quilting, rope braiding and apple making.
Blessing said the historical society meets the third Sunday of every month at 2 p.m. at the cabin.
Blessing said the organization has received a grant to assist in fighting erosion which has become an issue at the Jenny Munger Museum.
