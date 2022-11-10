Veterans Day has a special spot in the lives of those who have served our nation’s military and for many who did not serve.
While some people will attend services, fly flags or say a prayer on Veterans Day, many have a history of gratitude for comrades who have fallen or family members who have sacrificed so much for their country.
Area residents responded to a question regarding what Veterans Day means in their lives.
Rick Gleason, a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Navy said he would like to thank all veterans who have served and are currently serving in the military to protect our nation.
“For me, Veterans Day has several meanings,” Gleason said. “It’s a day to recognize, honor and respect the dedication made by all men and women who chose to step forward and serve our country.
“It is also an opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices of the families of those that serve. It is their strength and support that allow service members to foucs and complete their mission and to defend our freedoms. Our freedoms, that we often take for granted, come at a tremendous cost and deserve gratitude.
Gleason said he still feels a kinship with others who have served.
“As a 23-year veteran, it is a day to reflect on my own experiences and the camaraderie I am privileged to share with so many great people,” he said. “I am humbled to have taken the same oath as my heroes have.”
Dan Whitmire is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Germany, while his brother Charles Whitmire served in Vietnam. He said his father, Tom P. Whitmire, served in Europe during World War II.
“I am thankful for all my brother veterans that helped keep our country free,” he said.
Terry Moisio Jr. shared his thoughts on the sacrifices made by the men and women in the military.
“Veterans Day has a special meaning to my family and I,” he said.
“Our affiliation with the military began several years ago and continues to this day. ... We’ve developed a great respect for the sacrifices of the veterans who have served our country along with those who continue to serve in the Armed Forces,” he said.
Tim Dibble, a retired U.S. Marine, offered his thoughts on Veterans Day.
”As a retired National Service Officer for Disabled American Veterans (DAV), I am proud to advocate for the men and women who served,” he said. “When you consider their sacrifice, that is actually a word that is thrown around lightly. Veterans Day means sacrifice when duty, honor, and country come before personal and family needs.
”However, it is not only the veteran who has sacrificed. It is the families left behind. It is the families who deal with the traumas when the veteran returns. The wounds, injuries, the mental trauma. So we should also think of our families as well as our Veterans this day, because they help us return to some semblance of normalcy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.