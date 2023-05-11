sterry@starbeacon.com bhaytcher@starbeacon.com
Ashtabula County residents are reacting to New York jury’s verdict against former President Donald Trump in a civil case dating back to the 1990s.
On Tuesday, a New York jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1997, and awarded her $5 million from the former president.
Ashtabula County Republican Party Chair Charlie Frye said on Thursday that New York Democrats have turned the state’s court system into a partisan joke.
“They waived the statute of limitations on a decades-old alleged incident, and violated President Trump’s due process rights,” he said. “This stuff is going to end up backfiring on them because it’s just so egregious.”
Frye said he believes cases brought against Trump solidify his path to become the Republican nominee for president next year.
“I think it’s having exact opposite effect of what I think they’re intending,” Frye said.
Ashtabula County Democratic Party Chair Susan Hagan said she does not expect the outcome of the trial to whave any impact on the primary.
“I think it’s no longer a Democratic or Republican issue, it’s actually a common decency issue,” she said. “I think people will resoundingly reject him as a President.”
Hagan said she hopes the Ashtabula County Republican Party will denounce Trump in the same way they recently denounced Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole, also a Republican.
She said she expects Trump to secure the Republican nomination then lose in the general election.
“People are tired, they’re tired, they want to deal with issues that matter to them,” Hagan said. “They want to get back to work, they want to see bridges built, they want to make sure women have freedom over reproductive health, they want to make sure that we have good public education. This is tiring and it’s old.”
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski did not respond to a request for comment.
Geneva City Council member Jeff Griffiths said Trump is an unfit candidate for President of the United States.
In addition to Tuesday’s civil case, Griffiths cited Trump’s pending criminal case in New York, the civil case against the Trump Organization as reasons for Trump being unfit.
Griffiths said Trump’s behavior is appalling.
“Enough’s enough,” Griffiths said. “We have to expect more from the people who we vote for and elect in public office. Levels of decency and integrity and honor, they matter. Enough’s enough.”
When asked if the Trump verdict will affect the way they vote in 2024, many local residents said it will not change their vote.
Rick Morrow, 64, of Wayne Township, said he “absolutely” will vote for Trump.
Terri Talcott, 75, of Jefferson, also responded with an “absolutely.”
Rollie Eldred, 71, of Ashtabula said, “With him in the No. 1 seat in Washington, my 401K was never better. I saw gains every quarter. Since Bozo took over, I took a major hit.”
Geneva native, Becky Craine Kite, 67, said her vote remains with Trump.
“They are trying to do everything they can do so he can’t run again,” she said. “Imagine the corruption he is uncovering that they are doing everything they can so he can’t be president again. Our country is the worst it has ever been.”
Kite went on to say she would like to see Trump as president and [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis as vice president on the 2024 ballot.
Bobbi Michaels, 69, of Jamestown, Pa., said she would vote for Trump, with DeSantis as her second choice.
“Yes, I plan to vote for Trump,” said Chuck Gerren, 55, of Saybrook Township.
Lenox Township resident Joe Tobie, 66, said, “Hell, yeah, I’m voting for Trump.”
Others aren’t so sure.
Jesse Sharp, 66, of Jefferson, said the verdict doesn’t come into play for him.
“I can no longer tolerate his fragile ego and name calling,” he said. “I wish both parties could come up with better candidates, but we may be past that point in our history.”
Katie Garabrandt, 34, of Ashtabula, said she doesn’t pay attention to politics but she knows “we should pray more for our politicians and government.”
James Cheney, 66, of Dorset said he’s not sure who he will vote for in 2024.
Jefferson native, John Zwaduk, 66, said he doesn’t pay attention to politics because “they’re all thieves.”
