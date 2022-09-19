ASHTABULA — Where mouth and melon meet, Lake County Treasurer Michael Zuren showed his superiority Sunday at the Ashtabula Farmers’ Market.
Zuren chomped his way to victory over Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas in a watermelon-eating competition designed to promote local agriculture and farmers’ markets.
A & D Farms in Geneva donated the watermelons.
The contest was a rematch after Thomas took home the ice cream-eating contest trophy on Aug. 10 at the Painesville Farmers’ Market.
“Treasurer Zuren definitely had trained, his technique of shoveling out the watermelon was excellent,” Thomas said. “I guess ice cream is more of my food.”
Ashtabula farmers’ market manager Rees Davis organized the event and Lake County professional sports announce George M. Phillips served as master of ceremonies.
The Ashtabula Farmers’ Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday, rain or shine, until Oct. 9. The market features local produce, farmers, music on occasion, and crafts.
