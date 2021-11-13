ASHTABULA — The Zonta Club of Ashtabula Area will kick off the 16 Days of Activism on Nov. 22 at the historic lift bridge on Bridge Street.
The Lift Bridge Community Association supports this international event and local organization by lighting the lift bridge with orange lights — the color that symbolizes the Zonta International campaign of “Zonta Says NO to Violence against Women," said Linda Coblitz of Ashtabula, a Zonta member.
This year Zonta also purchased two billboards in Ashtabula to bring even more awareness to finding ways to put an end to violence. The Zonta Says No campaign, which began 10 years ago, unites Zonta clubs and members around the world as they raise their voices to bring awareness to this issue and advocate on behalf of violence survivors and victims.
As the world continues to live with the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for the holidays, instances of violence against women and girls are on the rise. Now, more than ever, it is essential that we work together, with our communities, partners, and future generations, to end violence. Zonta International partners with the United Nations in their UNITE campaign, which also works to bring awareness to accountability in stopping gender-based violence.
Annually and internationally these dates are part of the 16 days of Activism: Nov. 25th International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women; Nov. 29th International Women’s Human Rights Defenders; Dec. 1 World AIDS Day and Dec. 10, which ends the 16 Days of Activism is HUMAN Rights Day.
Zonta International believes in making the world a better place by empowering women and finds joy in doing this in a supportive community of like-minded professionals from diverse countries and cultures.
The local Zonta Club of Ashtabula Area meets monthly on the second Monday of each month to discuss and plan local service projects, network and continue learning about our community and world. For more information about the local club go to its Facebook Page: Zonta Club of Ashtabula Area or check out the Zonta International website zonta.org.
