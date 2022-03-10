SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Ziegler Heating Company President Tim Volpone said he is excited to be able to attend the Ashtabula County Home Show this year, after the event was canceled the previous two years because of COVID-19 concerns.
Volpone said the company will show off typical residential heating and cooling products, as well as a ductless heating and air conditioning system. “It’s an outdoor unit and an indoor unit,” he said.
The ductless system is ideal for rooms that lack heat or air conditioning from a conventional system, Volpone said. “Those can be added to supplement those areas,” he said.
This is probably Ziegler Heating’s 10th year at the Home Show, Volpone said. “We get several great leads from it every year,” he said.
The Ashtabula County Home Show will take place from March 11-13 at Ashtabula Towne Square, during mall hours.
Previous customers also sometimes drop by Ziegler booth.
“A lot of our customers will stop by and say hi,” Volpone said. “Gives the opporutnity to put a face to the name, and we can chat and get reacquainted.”
Volpone said Ziegler Heating has been in business since 1939. The company is currently owned by Tim, Mike and Dave Volpone, Tim Volpone said.
“It’s been in the Volpone family since 1980,” he said. “We cover three counties — Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties.”
The company does industrial, commercial and residental service and installation, as well as geo-thermal systems, Volpone said.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how [the Home Show] draws the people in,” Volpone said. “Hopefully it’ll be a huge success, with it being cancelled last year and even the year before.”
The weather forecast is favorable for the days of the Home Show is favorable, he said.
“It’ll be good to see people out and enjoying [seeing] what the folks in Ashtabula County have to offer to improve their homes and businesses,” Volpone said.
Ziegler Heating Company is located on Route 20 in Saybrook Township, and its booth will be located in Center Court at the Home Show.
