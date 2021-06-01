A decade has come and gone since the Ashtabula Foundation planted a seed in area high schools.
That seed has grown with all 10 county high schools now involved in the program with each school receiving $5,000 a year to provide to non-profit organizations of their choice.
A club has been formed in each school and the students interview the leaders of area non-profit groups to decide how to give out the money.
“They (the students) basically do what we do as a foundation board but on a smaller scale,” Ashtabula Foundation Associate Director Kelley Katon said.
The 10 county schools involved in the program are Conneaut, Edgewood, Geneva, Grand Valley, Jefferson, Lakeside, Pymatuning Valley and St. John School high schools and ATech andGrand River Academy, Katon said.
“It actually began in the 2010-11 school year,” Katon said.
She said the intentions of the program have been surpassed by the results. “It has been so rewarding for our foundation board to see (the impact),” Katon said.
“We’ve had some students who have started their own non-profit,” she said.
The students are also learning about charity work and putting in time helping area groups on their own. “They are carrying it on,” she said.
Katon said the interviews with the group provides the students with a real sense of the challenges facing people in this community and what agencies are doing to help. She said at the end of this school year the program will have granted over $300,000 to local non-profit organizations.
More than 50 different local non-profit organizations benefited from the efforts of the clubs from schools who gave anywhere between four and eight different organizations money. Some schools broke down their gifts to odd numbered designations while others chose fewer organizations and gave more money to the non-profits they chose.
“Youth Philanthropy really opens the eyes of our students to the needs of the community. They learn about what non-profits are doing to ease the suffering of their neighbors plus they get opportunities to assist in various ways. Our students really like that they can be actively involved with the non-profits, like helping to do yard work for disabled vets and setting up G.O. Development Corporation for their giveaway day. Youth Philanthropy expands their world,” Said Edgwood Philanthropy Club Advisor Cheryl Wickstrom.
Edgewood High School senior Caroline Nelson said she has learned a lot about the various needs of the community. “It is always a great feeling to see how the awarded grant money will be put to use in order to meet those needs. An even greater satisfaction comes from volunteering our time. It is easy to see a problem in our community and donate money from the Ashtabula Foundation to fix it, but it is another to work with and learn from the amazing organizations we are to in order to better our community,” Nelson said.
Geneva High School Philanthropy Club Advisor Marie Best said she has been involved since it’s inception at Geneva High School in 2014. “The students and I take a day during the school year and we interview the non-profits that apply to our program. The students have to come up with the questions themselves and they are responsible for researching about the non-profits,” she said.
She said the students interested in club have to go through a rigorous application process. “I really want students in the club that will follow through and be responsible,” Best said.
Best said the club has done financial or donation drives for groups that they have not picked for the designated $5,000. “This is not required by the foundation and is something that sets Geneva apart. This year, due to COVID-19, it was a bit difficult but the students did complete a clothing drive for Spider Web and, for Earth Day, we volunteered and cleaned up sticks at Geneva Township Park,” she said.
Best said she often receives an email from a former students with details of their on-going philanthropic endeavors. “It has been one of the biggest highlights of my careers to work with these students,” Best said.
