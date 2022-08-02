The Youngstown Business Incubator will begin offering services in Ashtabula County, thanks in part to an Appalachian Regional Commission grant.
The YBI received the funds in March. They are intended to support small business development in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Ashtabula, Jefferson, Belmont and Monroe counties, according to a press release from the YBI.
Ginny Pasha will be the new Business Program Coordinator for the Lake to River Small Business Success (L2RSBS) program in Ashtabula County. Pasha has worked for Junior Achievement, Jobs for Ohio’s Graduates, Youth Employability Solutions and United Way.
“The position with YBI is a perfect fit for where I am in my career,” Pasha said in the release. “Prior to United Way, each of the agencies I’ve worked with have included Ashtabula County, so I’m excited about working with the people in Ashtabula County again to help small companies grow and thrive.”
Pasha said on Monday she has been working in the new job for about a month.
“Because of my experience, moving around Ashtabula, and because of my proximity, when the Youngstown Business Incubator was looking for someone, it just seemed to me to be an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” she said.
Everyone in Ashtabula County has been very welcoming, Pasha said.
“I’m just so pleased with how welcoming everyone has been,” she said.
The grant funds are intended to help small businesses owned by minorities, veterans, women, and people from economically disadvantaged areas.
“What I’m planning to do right now is to set up regular office hours in Geneva, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Jefferson, Orwell and Andover,” Pasha said. More information will be released when those plans are finalized, she said.
Pasha said she believes in bringing services to where people are.
The program will provide counseling and support for people looking to start, launch or expand small businesses, she said.
Barbara Ewing, CEO of YBI, said in a press release expanding the organization’s services into Ashtabula County will help meet the demand for small business assistance in the area.
“Working with our partners, this program will strengthen the recovery of the local economy by assisting small businesses in accessing capital, pursuing procurement opportunities, developing business plans, adopting advanced technologies [in both manufacturing and non-manufacturing settings], and supporting startups,” Ewing said in the press release.
A key component of the program is to assist small businesses in securing Minority Business Enterprise and Economic Dividends for Gender Equality certifications.
Appointments can be scheduled with Pasha via email, at gpasha@ybi.org.
