ASHTABULA — Rev. David J. Bonnar, bishop of the Youngstown Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, visited Our Lady of Peace Parish on Friday evening to celebrate a Eucharistic Congress.
Bonnar shared his story of his call to become a bishop and emphasized the importance of unity within the church and the need to concentrate on ministry, not buildings.
“Never in my life did I dream of becoming a bishop. It has been a drastic change in my life,” he said. The call from the archbishop came while Bonnar was preparing for a walk and caught him by surprise about one year ago.
The event was at Mount Carmel Church and included a candlelight procession.
Bonnar was installed as the sixth bishop of the Youngstown Dioces on Jan. 12.
“It truly is wonderful to be with you. I had a wonderful drive up Route 11. There is no place I would rather be ... unless it snows,” Bonnar said with a laugh.
“This has been an incredibly exciting year for me. Everything has been new and difficult,” Bonnar said.
Bonnar said it is important to keep Catholics involved in the faith life. He said statistics show many younger people are not practicing the faith and many do not believe in Jesus’ literal presence in the Eucharist experience.
Bonnar emphasized the importance of gathering as a body as there are less specific pandemic concerns. He also said unity within the church is important and humility is a key when approaching communion.
“We are all sinners in constant need of conversion,” Bonnar said. He said some in the church have caused division at a time when there have been questions on serving communion to politicians whose policies may not connect with some church doctrine.
Bonnar also went on to urge the parish to reach out to those in need in different ways.
“The parish can not be a private entity,” he said.
Ministry, not buildings, should be the focus of the church, Bonnar said. Our Lady of Peace Parish was formed from Mount Carmel, St. Joseph and Mother of Sorrows parishes in Ashtabula.
Bonnar led lay leaders and parish members on the outdoor procession before returning to the church to complete the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.