Earlier this week, I was driving through Jefferson when I spotted a boy riding a hoverboard on the sidewalk while texting on his Smartphone and listening to music through his wireless earbuds.
How things have changed in Jefferson — and everywhere else in the world — since I was a kid!
Hoverboards? We had bicycles and roller skates.
Smartphones? If we were downtown and needed to make a phone call, we had to find a pay phone. We put a dime in the phone and dialed the number. If you didn’t know the number, you could look it up in the giant phone book hanging from a cord in the booth, or dial 0 for the operator and speak with a real person who manned a switchboard.
Wireless earbuds? When we wanted portable sound, we carried our transistor radios, which were small enough to take anywhere. Transistor radios were not, however, designed to work with headphones.
By coincidence, Hubby and I decided to watch a science fiction movie last night on Netflix. The time period of the movie, which was made in the 1980s, was the year 2019. And, they had flying cars!
“Just like the Jetsons,” Hubby said.
Flying cars is the big change I have been waiting for! Inventors have been promising flying cars since I first heard about them in Mrs. White’s third-grade classroom.
Our Weekly Reader magazines told us that our future would include flying cars, robots and telephones where you can see each other as you talk (known today as Skype). We have robots and Skype.
I believe I speak for the Class of 1975, when I say, “We want flying cars!”
For faithful readers who don’t know, Weekly Reader was a weekly educational classroom magazine.
We learned a lot from Weekly Reader. For example, we were taught that there were canals on Mars. Astronomers thought possibly an alien race indigenous to Mars built canals to transport water to the desert regions.
Of course, now we know that’s not true, thanks to robots landing on Mars.
We also recited the Pledge of Allegiance every morning.
In Mrs. Scardino’s fourth-grade class, we sang, “America the Beautiful,” every morning, too. She was my strictest elementary school teacher, but luckily, she liked me. (What’s not to like? Haha!)
All of our teachers enforced discipline in the classroom but I don’t remember anyone getting in trouble for anything more than fighting on the playground, chewing gum or talking in class.
We didn’t have our own personal computers, the internet, cell phones, social media, video games or flat-screen TVS.
How did we survive?
We wrote with pencils on notebooks rather than typing on a computer keyboard.
We looked up information in an encyclopedia, rather than the internet.
We called people on a rotary phone, if no one else was using the (party) line we shared with neighbors.
We didn’t have social media to keep up with out-of-area family, so we wrote letters. Telephone calls to out-of-town relatives and friends were infrequent because we were charged for long distance. Something like $3 for the first three minutes and then you were charged by the minute, thereafter.
As for socializing with our friends, recess and lunchtime solved that problem. Our parents socialized by going to their a friends’ houses to play cards.
Video games? Nope. We played board games, like Monopoly, Life or Sorry. Unless it was raining, we were often told to ‘go outside and play.’ We used our imaginations and got lots of exercise running around the yard or playing down by the creek bank.
Television? Three channels, black-and-white picture via an antennae on top of the roof of our house.
Delightful Granddaughter wonders how we “lived without.”
I told her at the rate technology is changing, her grandchildren will wonder how she “lived without.”
Staff writer Shelley Terry notes that in the old days people who appeared to be talking to themselves used to be called insane, until the invention of Smartphones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.