JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Young Republicans hosted a huge turnout Saturday for its annual Lincoln Day Dinner.
The dinner is held each spring to honor the legacy of past party leaders and to meet and greet local officials and statewide candidates.
“Each year we have grown and had our record attendance this year, 270, which is awesome to see and experience the support of our residents,” said Young Republican President and County Auditor David Thomas.
Attendees heard from keynote speaker Congressman Mike Kelly of Erie, Pa., who was introduced by Congressman Dave Joyce, Ohio-14.
“We can’t sit this one out,” said Kelly of the November 2022 election. “We have to act and get our friends and family to realize this is the most important election of our lifetime.”
Joyce spoke to the close relationship he and Kelly have despite not representing the same state.
“We both serve on the appropriations committee and have been more successful each year in getting federal money back to our districts,” Joyce said.
Guests were visited by several statewide candidates during the dinner catered by Charlie’s Deli and Catering of Conneaut.
Candidates in the Republican Primary for U.S. Senate included State Senator Matt Dolan and businessman Mark Pukita, who shared their vision for Ohio.
“Ashtabula County likely holds the record for young republicans elected to public office, especially given our size,” Thomas said. “Ashtabula County has nine elected officials who are under 40, with nearly all having some tie to the Republican Party.
Young Republican Senior Direct and County Commissioner, Casey Kozlowski, said, “It is a great time to be a Republican in Ashtabula County.”
The 2022 Patriot of the Year was awarded to Gary and Michelle Gersin of Geneva. Gary Gersin serves as the Ashtabula County Republican Party treasurer. He also serves as the webmaster, working on many digital projects for the party.
“It’s a big honor to be recognized with his award,” said Gersin. “Everything Michelle and I do is for our candidates, who we believe in and our community to make it a better place.”
Chairman of the Ashtabula County Republican Party, Charlie Frye, gave an update on the state of the party and introduced Gary and Michelle Gersin.
“I want to take a brief second to thank our poll workers and elections volunteers,” Frye said. “You guys make free and fair elections possible and we couldn’t do what we do without you.”
Thomas said the Young Republican Club is one of the strongest in the state and growing with more elected officials and volunteers helping with local efforts.
“We are always excited to welcome new people into the club,” he said. “That’s how I got involved in high school and helped on campaigns.”
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
