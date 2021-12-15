There’s a flurry of activity on the Ohio Department of Transportation District 4’s Facebook site.
Time is running out to vote for your favorite artwork on an ODOT snowplow blade.
The program encourages local community groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snowplow blades.
Thirty schools from Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties participated this year. Ashtabula County students who participated hail from Edgewood, Lakeside, Geneva, St. John and Jefferson high schools.
Ashtabula Area City Schools Superintendent, Mark Potts, hopes the community takes a moment to support local students.
“I want to thank Lakeside art teacher, Anzietta DiPierro, for entering the contest and the district’s talented students who represented their school and community so well,” he said. “We have just as much talent here in Ashtabula as anywhere else, and it is always great to see that on display.”
Local students painted ODOT snowplow blades with artwork and messages proclaiming school spirit, Ohio or national pride, or safety.
Buckeye Local Schools Superintendent Patrick Colucci said the district is excited to participate in the contest.
“Our students have fun with this every year,” he said. “This year our theme was Monster’s Inc. It’s really nice of ODOT to provide our students with an opportunity to be involved with a partnership like this.”
To view the plows and vote, visit Facebook.com/ODOTD4. Voting continues through 4 p.m. Tuesday. Each ‘like’ counts as one vote, and the plow that receives the most ‘likes’ will win.
