Ahoy there, mateys!
Today, I will regale you with tales of navigating the treacherous waters of eye surgery and the daring fashion statement that is the eye patch.
So, grab your sense of humor, buckle up, and let’s set sail towards a swashbuckling journey.
Faithful readers may recall I had eye surgery last Monday. Consequently, I have had a few days off work while sporting an eye patch.
Right away, I decided it was time to unleash my inner pirate.
I tried to remember that confidence is the best accessory, so I rocked that look like the captain of a pirate ship. You might say I walked the plank of fashion.
In these modern times, the humble eye patch has evolved into a stylish piece of apparel.
Think of all the memorable movie characters with an eye patch: Tom Cruise as Claus von Stauffenberg in “Valkyrie,” John Wayne as Rooster Cogburn in “True Grit,” Mackenzie Crook as Ragetti in “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in “Secret Invasion” and Marvel movies.
If you find yourself under doctor’s orders to wear a patch, I suggest you opt for one that matches your personal style. From vibrant colors to trendy patterns, there’s an eye patch for everyone. For example, I’d suggest a camouflage-colored eye patch for Hubby.
Who says medical equipment can’t be fashionable?
I discovered navigating social situations with an eye patch can be tricky but not impossible. Don’t be afraid to make eye contact with people around you, even if you can only see them from one angle.
It’s the perfect conversation starter and a great time to surprise them with your wit and charm.
Think of our late, great, beloved Jack Russell terrier, Darwin, who lost an eye as a puppy. He made friends wherever he went with his wagging tail and wonderful personality.
As a human, having an eye patch presents a unique opportunity to have eye-opening conversations where you share your epic pirate adventures or simply educate others about macular puckers, cataracts or detached retinas.
Another benefit: If you’re tired of being bombarded with texts, Facebook posts and e-mails, the eye patch serves as an excellent excuse for digital detox. Blame it on the patch!
Most important of all, remember this too shall pass. While going through eye surgery is a challenging experience, it’s important to maintain a positive outlook.
Practice saying, “Aaaarrrrgggghhhh!” and “All hands on deck!” or “Cleave him to the brisket!”
Picture yourself conquering the stormy seas and emerging victoriously with a sharper vision. A positive attitude makes any journey smoother.
Life has a way of throwing us curveballs, but true pirates find humor in the most unexpected places. So laugh with the wind in your hair and a patch on your face.
In the grand scheme of things, eye surgery and wearing an eye patch is a small blip in life’s many adventures.
So channel your inner pirate, sail through the recovery with a smile, and remember, even with one eye, faithful readers possess the vision to conquer the world — or at least Ashtabula County!
Fair winds and smooth voyages, my friends.
Blimey! Now the Star Beacon staff knows why Shelley Terry likes cruising so much — she was a pirate in a previous life! You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
