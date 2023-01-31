ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County YMCA kicked off its 2023 annual Support Campaign on Friday at Lakeway Restaurant.
More than 20 campaign volunteers attended Friday’s event. This year, they hope to raise $85,000. The campaign runs until March 31.
“No one is turned away from the YMCA due to an inability to pay,” said Dale Nissley, interim chief executive officer. “That mission statement is a cornerstone for the work of our YMCA for youth, families and adults from all walks of life.”
Ashtabula City Ward 5 Council person, Jane Haines, who’s serving as campaign chairperson this year, said the campaign raises the money to assist area residents.
“We had over 1,500 youth and families and seniors from throughout the county who benefitted from assistance to have a Y membership or participate in many programs,” she said. “In fact, we provided the value of over $191,000 in assistance last year to these youth, families and seniors.”
Campaign volunteers will be calling on the community to contribute financially. Anyone interested in joining campaign with a contribution should stop by the Ashtabula County YMCA, 263 West Prospect Road, Ashtabula.
For more information, call 440-997-5321.
