ASHTABULA — Senior citizens need to stay busy to stay healthy, and the YMCA has a number of programs to help.
Seniors need to maintain strength in order to stand up and prevent falls, said Bonnie Konczal, Health and Wellness director at the Ashtabula County YMCA.
To support senior fitness, the YMCA offers multiple programs, including Silver Sneakers and Enhanced Fitness, which is a level harder. Konczal said.
The Silver Sneakers programs is a program aimed at keeping seniors fit, according to the program’s website. It is often paired with medicare plans.
The enhanced fitness program is measured, with evaluations before and after the program, Konczal said. “That class kind of focuses on fall prevention,” she said. “So we work at strengthening the core and the limbs, so that we keep our seniors from falling.”
Some program participants were unable to stand up unaided before the enhanced fitness program, and were then able to after the program, Konczal said. “To see these things happen, is absolutely amazing,” Konczal said.
The YMCA receives grand money to fund some of the senior programs.
Mental health is also an important part of health, Konczal said.
“As you age, even though you don’t think you have arthritis, you have some form of arthritis in your body,” Konczal said. Many seniors also develop issues with bone density, as well, she said. “So we work with them to strengthen their bones and all the muscles in their body, so they are strong enough to walk, to carry, to just perform daily living tasks,” Konczal said.
Other physical activities are good, but they do not compare to organized classes, she said.
The YMCA collaborates with UH Hospitals, and will be performing health screenings in conjunction with the YMCA in June, Konczal said. UH also conducts a number of lectures with seniors. UH resumed the events in the building in March, Konczal said.
The YMCA also has outreach programs around the county, with Silver Sneakers, Enhanced Fitness and other programs available in Conneaut, Andover and, staring in July, Orwell, Konczal said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.