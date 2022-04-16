ASHTABULA — The executive director of the Ashtabula County YMCA has been put on leave pending a police investigation into allegations of misconduct with someone under the age of 18.
The YMCA Board of Directors on Wednesday placed Trevor Sprague, 45, of Ashtabula, on paid leave and announced that Brian Pruitt will the acting director in Sprague’s absence, Andy Juhola, president of the YMCA board of directors, said in a prepared statement.
“The Ashtabula County YMCA is saddened and deeply concerned about allegations that have been made against CEO Trevor Sprague,” Juhola said when contacted by phone Friday. “We are fully supporting the investigation of the Ashtabula Police Department. We will have no further comment on this matter until the investigation is complete.”
When contacted by phone Friday, Sprague said he could not comment at this time.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said the department is investigating a report filed a week ago pertaining to an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile, but no charges have been filed.
“It is an ongoing police investigation,” he said. “We are looking into it. We are tracking down people and interviewing them.”
Former YMCA membership director Megan Brydle said she left the organization because she believed the victim, who told her that he was 17 when a sexual relationship began between him and Sprague.
According to Ohio Revised Code, the age of consent is 16 in Ohio. Age of consent is a legal term for the age a person must reach to give consent to sex, according to Jefferson attorney, Malcolm S. Douglas.
However, consensual sex can still make you guilty if you are in a position of authority or trust over your partner or you force the person to perform a sexual act, he said.
To a lesser degree, Douglas said someone can be charged with corruption of a minor.
The alleged victim did not respond to the Star Beacon’s efforts to contact him.
In January 2022, the alleged victim, now 20 years old, told Brydle that he didn’t want to work at the YMCA any longer because Sprague would be there. He then told her what had happened, she said.
Brydle said she immediately spoke to two YMCA board members.
“Their response was laughable,” she said. “A few months went by and they did nothing. I told them that morally, I could no longer work there and I quit.”
Juhola called the allegations “unfounded.”
“These allegations are not consistent with the facts as I know them to be, nor have there been any facts disclosed that the board has previously been unaware,” he said in the statement. “These allegations are also not consistent with the principles of tolerance and inclusion — principles that are fundamental to the mission of the YMCA. Specifically, I can assure you that the board takes the safety of every member of the YMCA, especially those who are children, extremely seriously.”
In his statement, Juhola said the board learned of a prior relationship between Sprague and an employee of the YMCA six months ago.
“It was determined that the relationship between these individuals took place several years before the individual became an employee, and in fact had terminated prior to the hiring of the individual,” he said. “Nevertheless, the board investigated the matter thoroughly. As a result of that investigation, the board determined no YMCA policies were violated and the YMCA was not required — or advised — to take any action beyond its internal investigation.”
Juhola also said the Ashtabula YMCA follows the “rule of two,” meaning that no person under the age of 18 is to be alone with a single adult. The organization requires that adults working with children in the facility must be in the line of sight of other people at all times. Additionally, children and adolescents are not allowed to engage in any type of private messaging with adult staff or volunteers.
Sprague came to the Ashtabula YMCA as CEO in October 2012. Before coming to Ashtabula, he served as membership and marketing director for the YMCA of western Stark County and branch executive for the Massillon Family YMCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.