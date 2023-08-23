JEFFERSON — The end is finally near to Aqua Ohio’s replacement of nearly 3,000 linear feet of water main on South Chestnut Street.
On Monday, Bentley Excavating brought a dump truck, backhoe and two workers to shovel dirt and landscape around sidewalks laid last spring.
It’s the final step in Aqua Ohio’s $1 million project that replaced some of the village’s water mains thought to be 115 years old.
The main increased from six-inch diameter to eight-inch to assure adequate supply and flow, especially for high-demand events like fire fighting, Aqua officials have said.
Four fire hydrants were removed, and 10 were installed in locations coordinated with Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
Last winter, residents along South Chestnut had their driveways blocked for about two hours while new lines were installed. The street also was intermittently blocked with truck traffic.
Fifty-five residents received new service lines up to the point where the customer owns. Aqua returned in April and connected residents to the new line.
Workers then temporarily restored lawns and driveways when work was complete.
On Monday, workers provided permanent restoration for grass seed to sprout, officials said.
