SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — First responders from various departments demonstrated how to decontaminate people and equipment exposed to a nuclear accident at Lakeside Junior High School on Wednesday night.
Firefighters from the Saybrook, Ashtabula, Ashtabula Township and Conneaut fire departments worked together to demonstrate how to check first responders for contamination, then clean them if they were exposed.
The event was part of a series of drills related to the Perry Nuclear Power Plant.
Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Fitchet said in an actual emergency, a similar location would have been set up at Lakeside High School for civilians.
Participating firefighters were briefed on the use of dosimeters, which measure radiation exposure.
Firefighters assembled and tested meters to measure radioactivity, and a portal monitors was set up for potentially contaminated workers to walk through to be checked.
“They’ll walk through there, and that will tell them if there’s any contamination on them,” Fitchet said.
In the case of an actual event at the power plant, workers who are contaminated would be checked with a handheld detector to determine the exact location of the contamination. If a worker is contaminated, almost always their clothes are disposed of, and then they are put through a decontamination shower, Fitchet said.
“They’ll be tested again until they’re clean,” he said. “We shower them three times. if they can’t be cleaned or they’re getting sick, then we have an ambulance on stand-by, and they take them to Lake County, to the hospitals that are ready to treat those people.”
Volunteers passed through the meter, and firefighters had to respond to a simulated alert for radiation on one person’s hand.
In an actual emergency, firefighters checking first responders for contamination would be wearing protective gear, and the paths where potentially contaminated emergency workers walked would be covered with paper, Fitchet said.
Firefighters also demonstrated checking a vehicle for contamination behind the school’s gymnasium.
“The whole vehicle gets checked, all the cleaning stuff’s out there,” Fitchet said. “And then they clean them. If they can’t be cleaned, they’re impounded.”
As part of the exercise, firefighters found simulated contamination on the handle of a car door.
The county has five portal monitors, which can be deployed to other emergencies as needed.
This was the third and final event to take place this week, with a routing exercise taking place on Monday night in Geneva, and an exercise at the county’s Emergency Operations Center, in coordination with the state, Lake and Geauga counties, and the Perry Nuclear Power Plant, portraying an attack on the power plant taking place on Tuesday.
A meeting to discuss how the exercises went will take place today at the Lake County Emergency Operations Center.
