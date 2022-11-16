CONNEAUT — Work is expected to start soon on the city’s new dredge material facility.
A ground-breaking for the facility took place last month, and at Monday night’s Conneaut Council meeting, City Manager Jim Hockaday said the contractor will start moving equipment to the site of the facility, located on the Canadian National docks.
The facility is expected to be completed next year. The facility would use gravity to separate dredged material into its component parts, which can then be dried and sold.
Council will have to create a fund and publish a request for proposals for a contractor to operate the facility, Hockaday said.
“Hopefully we can have somebody onboard by the end of the first quarter of 2023,” he said.
The facility is being paid for with funds from the state of Ohio.
In other business:
• The demolition of the old Farnham School building has been completed, Hockaday said.
A letter sent to the city by residents who lived near the building thanked the city administration for getting the structure torn down.
Other demolitions throughout the city are moving forward as well, Hockaday said.
He said a house on Madison Street was damaged by fire recently.
“It’s an uninsured property,” Hockaday said. “We have a demolition contractor sitting right here, right now. I’m going to work up an estimate and present it to council at the next work session.”
The city will have to deal with the problem at some point, Hockaday sad.
• Law Director John Lewis briefed council on a lawsuit that has been filed against the city, city council members, the Conneaut Port Authority, and Port Authority board members.
Lewis said the person behind the suit reviews meeting minutes from public bodies and files suit when he finds even the most technical violations of the Open Meetings Act.
A public entity has stepped in to represent the city in this case, he said.
An executive session took place at the end of the meeting to discuss the suit in more detail.
• The city has received a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation to replace the bridge on Old Main Road.
The grant will pay for 95 percent of construction costs, Hockaday said.
The project is scheduled for state budget year 2025, he said.
“The reason why we pushed it back so far is, obviously, they are working on the Norfolk and Southern Bridge,” Hockaday said. “I wanted that project to be completely assured and clear, so they don’t need it for clear travel back and forth, and then we’ll be able to take this bridge out of service and replace it.
“This is not a rehab, this is a complete, from the bottom up replacement of this bridge,” he said. “It’s already been rehabed once, it went into service in 1918 and was rehabed in the mid-90s, then we are where we are today. So it definitely needs replaced.”
The replacement would include replacing the bridge abutments, Hockaday said. The new abutments will be less intrusive, which is intended to relieve some of the flooding and ice dam issues on Conneaut Creek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.