CONNEAUT — Work is moving forward on the construction of a new amphitheater on the land south of the Conneaut Public Library, and on the reconstruction of Madison Street between the library and the Conneaut Post Office.
Kathy Zappitello, executive director of the Conneaut Public Library, said the library is waiting for decorative brick.
“What you see going up is the cinder block that is going to be the base of the restrooms and our concession area,” she said. “And then the next thing everyone will see is the decorative block that will then blend it into the aesthetics of the library.”
Work is moving along on preparations for the amphitheater itself, which is a kit that will be installed once it has been delivered.
The kit is expected to arrive in September, Zappitello said.
“They gave us a date of no later than October ... but the promise has always been, that was the worst-case scenario, and when it’s done, we will have it,” she said. “But with that being said, we’re moving along in the timeline, and the project is set to be completed by the end of this year.”
Work on Madison Street is also in-progress.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday briefed city council on the status of the project at a meeting last week.
“They made some good progress,” he said. “Most visibly, they removed the existing brick street.”
The bricks are being stored, in case there is interest in them, Hockaday said.
“The water line is done and installed,” he said. A couple gas service lines may have to be relocated, or the gas line removed entirely since no future services are planned for that block, he said.
There is a section of telecom conduit encased in concrete, and the concrete is higher than the planned grade, Hockaday said.
“That was obviously not something that showed up on any prints or plans, but we’ll get around it,” he said. “It’s just another kind of thing that we put contingencies in projects for exactly this reason, you can’t see it all.”
The project is not going to be purely aesthetic, Zappitello said.
“We’re fixing problems that are underneath the earth that people don’t see, and that’s a lot of the work that’s going on right now,” she said.
The street will remain brick, but new bricks will be used, since there are not enough original bricks to repave the road with them.
Zappitello said her staff saved bricks from the project and are working on ways to incorporate them into the new project as well.
The completion of the amphitheater will leave questions up for discussion about the next step: the construction of a park on the remaining library property.
“When we first started going through the process of dreaming about what this civic gathering space would look like, when we looked at statistics and when we surveyed the crowd, we do need to gather and we do need a park,” Zappitello said.
The price of the project has increased significantly, and parts of it were stripped away, she said.
The library’s board had to make difficult choices about what aspects to change or cut in order to make the project fit within the budget, she said.
“We could very easily at that point in time have said ‘we can’t do it,’ because we have to change how it looks or we have to change how much money we’re putting in, or we have to change how we’re open to accommodate this,” Zappitello said.
The project has been difficult, she said.
“So, once this is all done, we are going to be left with land that will still need to be further developed to create a civic gathering space and a park, and I will be working diligently to that end,” Zappitello said. “And that’s finding partners, that’s writing grants, that’s figuring out the rest of this puzzle, which is how do we gather for a parade? Where do people sit for soapbox derby? How do people gather on this lawn to attend the amphitheater event?”
The current construction is the biggest part of that project, she said.
“In my eyes, it won’t be complete until it’s complete,” Zappitello said. “I know what it can be, and I will continue to share that vision with others until we make it a reality. That’s the goal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.