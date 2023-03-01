CONNEAUT — Work is slowly moving forward on the city’s dredged material facility.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said a series of pre-construction meetings have taken place regarding the facility. Equipment is expected to be moved to the site this week.
“We’re jumping through some hoops here with the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before they can really start moving some dirt around,” he said.
Hockaday said council will be briefed on the project before serious work begins, and a public meeting may take place in March as well, in order to educate residents about increased traffic associated with the project.
Hockaday said deeper discussions on the facility will take place at an upcoming work session, and a potential utilities committee meeting.
The facility will separate material dredged from the city’s harbor into its component parts. The facility is funded by the state of Ohio, and is required after a state law banned dredged material being dumped into Lake Erie.
In other business:
• Council approved awarding a contract to S.E.T. Inc. for work on the Buffalo Street sanitary sewer project, for an estimated price of $269,472.63.
Before council voted on the measure, Hockaday read a letter from the city’s engineering firm, CT Consultants, stating that the low bidder on the project, International Excavating Ohio, did not provide all of the required documentation. The letter recommended council award the contract to S.E.T. Inc.
Both bids were above the estimated cost of the project, $245,000, he said.
CT Consultants has experience with S.E.T. Inc. in a similar project, according to the letter.
The project is located next to the Conneaut Public Library, and involves boring under the nearby railroad tracks.
• Hockaday asked council members to share lists of streets they believe need resurfacing soon, so that council can have a complete discussion about 2023 paving at the upcoming work session.
City staff measure proposed streets, and check the status of infrastructure below the road to see if it is suitable for resurfacing.
