NORTH KINGSVILLE — The Ohio Department of Transportation hopes to have Route 531 in North Kingsville and Ashtabula Township open again by the end of the month.
Ray Marsch, an ODOT spokesman, said crews are working just east of Whitman’s Creek, placing around 270 feet of metal sheet piling to stabilize the slope, so that the road can be reopened.
The pilings are driven 40 feet into the ground to stabilize the slope.
“They anticipate the work to be done and the road to be open by the end of this month,” he said.
The road was closed at the Ashtabula Township/North Kingsville line at the end of November due to erosion concerns.
ODOT also plans to develop a more long-term solution to erosion issues in the area.
“We’re in the beginning stages of that project,” Marsch said. “It has to go through a plethora of things to actually become a project. That’s why the emergency project’s in place, to fix it now.”
ODOT is also actively monitoring erosion along Route 531, to the east of Route 193, Marsch said.
“We’re taking a look at the entire stretch of 531, on the shoreline,” he said.
There are currently no plans to close Route 531 east of Route 193, but Marsch said ODOT employees are keeping an eye on it.
North Kingsville and Ashtabula County both declared states of emergency because of the erosion.
“We know this is an inconvenience to those who travel this route, but we will never sacrifice safety for convenience,” ODOT District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot said in a press release announcing the closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.