NORTH KINGSVILLE — A contractor plans to begin work on erosion protection along Route 531 around Labor Day.
ODOT spokesperson Ray Marsch said a pre-construction meeting took place last week, and the timeline for the project has been set.
“Currently, they are waiting on the shipment of the sheet pilings that we use to make those erosion repairs,” Marsch said. “Once those come in around Labor Day, the crews will begin working.”
The project is currently expected to be finished in May of next year, he said.
The project also includes a variety of additional repairs to Route 531, Marsch said.
ODOT will release additional information about when the road will be re-opened as it becomes available, he said.
Route 531 was closed near the Ashtabula Township/North Kingsville line late last year due to encroaching erosion. An emergency erosion protection project took place early this year, but the road has remained closed pending the completion of a larger project to protect the shoreline.
There are a number of ODOT projects ongoing in the county in the coming week.
There will be various lane restrictions for resurfacing on routes 6 an 7 in Andover village and township and Williamsfield Township. There will be various lane restrictions on Route 6 from Sanhope-Kelloggsville Road to Route 7, and on Route 7 from the Trumbull County line to Route 322 and from the Andover corporation limit to Route 6, according to ODOT’s website. The project is expected to finish by the end of October.
Work is continuing on Route 20 from 48th Street to Woodman Avenue and from 46th street to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Ashtabula. The project is expected to finish soon.
Chip sealing on routes 45 and 167 is expected to cause lane restrictions for at least a little while longer, with work taking place on Route 45 between Mill Creek and Eagleville-Jefferson roads, and on Route 167 between Route 46 and Garrett Road. The project is expected to be finished soon.
Route 193 will be closed just north of Maple Avenue next week, as part of a resurfacing project, and should re-open Aug. 5.
Work continues on the road from just south of Denmark Road to Sheffield Monroe Road, with various lane restrictions taking place due to the project.
