ASHTABULA — Work continues on Ashtabula Area City School District’s new transportation facility on Station Avenue.
Construction on the $10 million building started in May and district officials hope to have the work completed by September 2024.
“We’re going to see a lot of progress in the next few months,” AACS Board President William Niemi said. “It’s going to be a very nice facility.”
Last April, Capp Steel Erectors Inc. of Ashtabula demolished the old St. John School on the site. The school board paid $121,700 for the demolition with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
“All of the building debris has been cleared and they’re leveling the ground for the facility,” Niemi said.
The school board bought the land from the Ashtabula County Land Bank for $9,000. That deal gave AACS eight parcels from West 34th Street along Station Avenue to West 32nd Street for the new facility.
Former AACS Superintendent Mark Potts worked with the city manager, county commissioners and the Land Bank to make the project a reality.
Additionally, Potts believed the project will improve a blighted area of Ashtabula, and it will be an attractive building that is well lit and landscaped.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said he’s glad to see this property getting new life.
“We miss our former schools but when they fall into disrepair it’s sad,” he said. “This bus garage is a major investment in the area. Hopefully, it will stimulate further improvements in the neighborhood.”
Architects designed the new building to match the district’s other schools, according to the school board.
The facility will be about 39,000 square feet, featuring an indoor bus storage, bus wash bay, mechanic area, offices and meeting/training space.
The current bus garage on Gerald Road has one restroom for about 45 employees to share (both men and women), and only room for a few drivers to wait or sit in the building.
The new facility also will eliminate all the trains that traffic on Gerald Road endures, Niemi said.
