ASHTABULA — Work begins this week on the site of a new senior apartment complex on the city’s west side.
The 32-unit, two-story, senior housing complex — Chestnut Village Apartments — will be built at the corner of West 54th Street and Chestnut Avenue, the former site of Chestnut Elementary School, according to city officials.
Excavators are clearing the property and putting up a silt fence in anticipation of digging, said Theresa Gambatese, senior development manager of Neighborhood Development Services.
Last spring, City Council authorized the city manager to enter into a community reinvestment area tax incentive agreement with Ashtabula Senior Housing at 50 percent for 10 years for the construction and operation of the apartment complex.
City Council President John Roskovics said this type of housing will be appreciated by so many residents.
“This is a good and needed project,” he said. “It will benefit the town and the neighborhood.”
The low-income apartments will have one bedroom and only available to people ages 55 and older.
The project will incorporate gathering spaces for the tenants, including a community room with kitchenette, laundry facilities, a fitness room, and a library/game room.
Chestnut Village also will provide support to its residents, such as assistance with enrollment for senior meals, homemaker services, utility bills assistance, wellness services and counseling services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.