COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP — An Ashtabula woman was flown to UH Cleveland Medical Center after she incurred serious injuries in a two-car crash on Route 11, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Aaron Belcher.
Jacqueline Mctrusty-Nazor, 61, was flown from the scene after she failed to yield to a southbound driver as she tried to enter Route 11 from the reststop, Belcher said.
David Castrilla, 33, of Jefferson, incurred non-life threatening injuries when his pick-up truck hit the Mctrusty-Nazor vehicle around 11:32 a.m., Belcher said.
The crash is still under investigation and occurred in a construction area, Belcher said.
