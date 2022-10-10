JEFFERSON — Sara Murkens has been indicted on charges of vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident, relating to an Aug. 9 fatal crash in Monroe Township.
Murkens, of Springboro, Pennsylvania, was charged last week with one count of vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor, and two counts of failure to stop after an accident, one second-degree felony and one fourth-degree felony.
Murkens is accused of negligently causing the death of Billy Hosier Jr. on Aug. 9, and failing to immediately stop her vehicle after a collision.
According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Murkens pulled onto Route 7 into the path of Hosier, who was riding a motorcycle northbound on Route 7, causing him to strike her SUV. Murkens and two passengers in her vehicle fled the scene on foot, according to the press release. Hosier died at the scene.
