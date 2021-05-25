JEFFERSON — A Colebrook Township woman was charged with aggravated arson and felonious assault on Tuesday morning after allegedly throwing gasoline on her husband during a domestic dispute on Sunday.
Tiffany Hall, 36, had her initial appearance before Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht on Tuesday morning, according to court records.
Bond was set at $100,000, with the 10-percent rule in effect. and if Hall is able to post bond she will also have to have a mental health evaluation before release, court records show. She also would have a no-contact order with the 62-year-old victim.
Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said the victim indicated Tiffany Hall tossed gasoline on him and set him ablaze. He said the man ran across the street and neighbors doused him with a garden hose and assisted him until medical personnel arrived on the scene.
Niemi said the couple were arguing about cell phone usage when the incident occurred.
Firefighters from Windsor Township provided medical care to the victim and representatives of the Dorset Fire Department prepared a landing zone for a helicopter at the old Colebrook school, said DFD Chief Shane Gregory.
Niemi indicated the victim was flown to the Akron Children's Hospital burn unit on Sunday and was listed in stable condition.
