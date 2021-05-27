The Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the dead woman found in Windsor Township on Monday.
Tiyanna Dept, 28, of Cleveland, was identified by fingerprints at the medical examiner’s office, said Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office Investigator Tom Despenes. Her next of kin was notified on Tuesday, he said.
Blunt trauma was ruled a preliminary cause of death, but that will have to be confirmed, Despenes said.
Dept’s body was found in Windsor Township on Monday evening, according to a statement from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the 4900 block of South Windsor Road for a report of a naked man wandering through a field. The man told deputies he found a dead body under a bridge.
Dept’s body was found wrapped in a tarp nearby, wearing only a bra, according to the statement. Dept’s body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The investigation is still ongoing.
