ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Mary Wisnyai and David Tredente will serve as president and vice president, respectively, on the Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education in 2023.
The board elected president and vice president at its annual organizational meeting Tuesday night at Braden Middle School.
The board then set its meeting dates for the year, on the third Tuesday of the month, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Braden. The lone exception is June’s meeting, which is setfor June 27.
The board also:
• Adopted Robert’s Rules of Order.
• Approved membership in the Ohio School Boards Association at a cost of $5,252, as well as membership in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund for the year at a cost of $250.
• Approved compensation for board members at a rate of $125 per meeting.
After the organizational meeting, the board reconvened for its monthly meeting, where they approved the exterior access security system bid from Vector Security in Warrendale, Pa., in the amount $224,574.
The board also:
• Authorized the superintendent and treasurer to solicit sealed bids for a districtwide radio system to communicate across all buildings.
• Authorized the superintendent and treasurer to solicit sealed bids for classroom secondary door locks.
• Approved a girls softball trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., effective March 28-31.
• Hired Terrence Henton to serve as assistant boys track coach at a salary of $3,930.
• Superintendent Patrick Colucci reported the damage caused by broken pipes over Christmas break has been repaired.
“The staff at Edgewood did an amazing job to get the school back in shape after water poured from broken pipes on the second floor of the school down to the main office and adjacent hallways,” he said. “School resumed on time with no delays.”
The board’s next regular meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Braden Middle School.
