ASHTABULA — Jessica Wiser is the new president of the Ashtabula Kiwanis Club.
Wiser serves as the administrative assistant to the superintendent of Ashtabula Area City Schools.
Her term as president of the Kiwanis runs from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023. She will serve alongside Vice President Sarah Frank, Treasurer Gerald Giangola and Secretary John Shouvlin.
Kiwanis board members include Tania Burnett, Dr. John Furcron, Dr. John Hoza and William Hyland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.