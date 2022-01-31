GENEVA — The site was different, but the emotions were the same on Saturday night as girls in six different divisions were crowned Winterfest Pageant royalty.
The Winterfest event, scheduled for Saturday, had to be canceled due to the pandemic, but the pageant forged ahead. The pageant was also moved from the auditorium at Geneva High School to the Geneva Community Center.
“I am completely speechless,” said Chloe Davidson,who was crowned Miss Winterfest. She said she is looking forward to “making memories and having fun with the court” during the next year.
Outgoing Miss Winterfest Hannah Stills said it was an honor to be queen of the event for two years because of the pandemic.
“It was very exciting,” she said.
Pageant director Bobbie Horvath said she was happy with the turnout as the pandemic is still causing on-going challenges in the area.
In addition to Miss Winterfest, royalty were also crowned in the Junior Miss, Young Miss, Little Miss, Tiny Miss and Snowflake categories. Horvath said the numbers were down a little bit from 2019, but it was a good year considering all that has happened.
The older girls competed by providing an introduction and modeling formal and winter wear, Horvath said. The judges made their choices from the three categories.
Horvath said the girls will attend as many out-of-town events as possible, but the pandemic could control some of the travel. She said the last two years have seen more local volunteerism by the girls.
“If an event was canceled, we would just do something local,” she said. Horvath said the local component will continue even if out-of-town events are possible.
In the Miss Winterfest division, Davidson also won the winter wear prize, Sydney Manis, the photogenic award, Kailon Figueroa, third attendant, Samantha Henry, second attendant and Sydney Manis first attendant.
The Junior Miss winner was Julia Fallon with Adrianna Rockow, third attendant, Kayleigh Loudermilk, second attendant and Cailyn King, first attendant as well as winter wear winner and photogenic winner.
Young Miss winners included Makenna Sams, queen, Kendra Taylor, second attendant and Peyton Kerns first attendant, as well as winter wear and photogenic winner.
Angelina Cararo was crowned queen in the Little Miss contest with Stephanie Cosper earning second attendant and Eliana Wooten first attendant and photogenic award.
The Tiny Miss winner was Scarlett Beck with Avery Frank earning second attendant honors and Julianna Paden, first attendant status. Riley Peteri won the photogenic award.
The Snowflake category was won by Adelynn Taylor with Eliana Alicia earning second attendant and Kelsey Murphy, first attendant with Alaina Bruckman winning the photogenic award.
The pageant is sponsored by the Geneva Business Association that has also scheduled a variety of events for 2022 including summer concerts on June 9 and 23, July 7 and 21 and Aug. 4 and 18, a sidewalk sale with 100 vendors on July 16, the Tour DeLemon Car Show on July 21 and movies on June 16, July 14 and Aug. 11.
The Geneva Water Battle is scheduled for July 30, Ghoulfest on Oct. 29 and Small bsuiness Saturday on Nov. 26. More information is available at www.visitgenevaoh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.