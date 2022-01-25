GENEVA — The site of the 2022 Winterfest Pageant has been moved from Geneva High School to the Geneva Community Center, said pageant director Bobbi Horvath.
The change was made due to COVID-19 concerns and the pageant will not be open to the public but contestants will be provided with limited tickets, Horvath said of the pageant to be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday for younger contestants and 6 p.m. for the older pageant participants.
Horvath said the girls have been royalty for two years. “It is a little bittersweet. They are probably ready to move on...but we have had a good run,” she said of all of the public service the girls have performed during the last two years.
The cancellation of the Winterfest events, other than the pageant, was announced in December. The Winterfest would have occurred February 5. The cancellation was made due to the amount of indoor events and lack of space for social distancing, said Margie Netzel, special events coordinator for the city.
The Geneva Business Association, who organizes and sponsors the Winterfest, has also started the 2022 membership drive to help local businesses and market area goods and services. “Despite the challenges of 2020 and 2021, the GBA’s membership grew exponentially last year,” GBA President Jim Santiago said in a press release.
He also stated that membership has a variety of advantages including notary service and promotion at GBA events.
