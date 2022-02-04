The much-anticipated winter storm Landon arrived early Thursday in two parts — rain, sleet and a dab of snow Wednesday night and early Thursday, then wind and snow Thursday afternoon and evening with highs in the low 20s with frigid wind chills.
Many schools were closed, including Kent State University and Lakeland Community College, and parking bans were in effect.
Landon arrived after days of buildup from local forecasters. The winter storm covered the entire state of Ohio, including the snowbelt of Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties. It’s expected to continue until 7 a.m. Friday.
“Although snowfall totals haven’t amounted to more than a couple inches in some spots, the best opportunity for snow will be between 1 and 2 p.m. [Thursday] afternoon and 8 and 9 p.m. [Thursday night],” said Ronnie Coursen, local weather observer. “Thursday afternoon is when the majority of the snowfall will accumulate in Ashtabula County.”
How much snow can those areas expect? According to the National Weather Service, 7 to 12 inches of wet, heavy snow could be on the ground when it’s all done.
“We’re staying on top of it,” said Jefferson Village Administrator Pat Martuccio. “We’re trying to do the best we can, making Jefferson the best place to live in the county.”
The storm was enough to create plenty of concerns about how it would impact the region. The Ohio Department of Transportation advised against travel during the storm and, for those motorists who must travel, to watch out for snowplows, according to a press release from ODOT.
ODOT said it would have hundreds of trucks on the roads, plowing and dumping thousands of tons of salt. It’s urging people to stay home so road crews can be free to clear highways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.