HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The sweet taste of ice wine begins with the frigid process of harvesting grapes in temperatures in the mid-teens.
Area vineyards must react to the weather report to harvest the grapes, usually during the first time temperatures drop into the teens, in a timely fashion to maximize on the sweet taste of the grapes, area wine specialists said this week as the process began in earnest.
On Saturday area wineries brought out the heavy machinery or individual laborers to collect the grapes before pressing them to collect the sweet juice that will then ferment into wine.
Many area wineries cooperate in the ice wine making process and highlight their work in March during a month of focus on the Ice Wine Trail throughout the area’s wineries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.