The Ohio Department of Development and Ashtabula County Community Action Agency would like to help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm this winter.
The Winter Crisis Program (WCP) runs from Nov. 1 to March 31, and can provide a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible Ohioan’s main heating and/or electric accounts.
Clients must be interviewed by the local Energy Assistance Provider (EAP) for the WCP. Eligible clients are those at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines (FPG) that are disconnected, have a pending disconnection notice, need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, have PIPP default, need to pay first PIPP, or have 25 percent (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining.
The program can also assist with fuel tank placement and fuel tank testing.
To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with ACCAA. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 440-381-8230 or online at app.capappointments.com.
Appointment also are available in Orwell, Andover, Conneaut, Jefferson, and Geneva by calling 440-983-7405. Walk-in appointments will only be available at the Ohio Means Jobs site (2247 Lake Ave.) during the Winter Crisis Program.
Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:
• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members (Social Security Cards, or Birth Certificates and verbal social number);
• A list of all household members proof of income for the last 30 days; If Seasonal income,12 months going back from date of the application; If self-employed, Current 1040/ Taxes (including Schedule 1), or a non-filing letter (From IRS);
• Most current main heating bill;
• Most current electric bill;
• If main heating bill, and/or electric is included in the rent, Lease stating this and/or written statement from the landlord (Date and contact information);
• Pending account numbers may need to be provided for regulated utilities (Natural gas and/or electric) if the current account is not in adult household members name, or the account has been off for a time period;
• An account has to be set up prior to appointment for bulk heating customers, and that information will need to be provided to the intake worker.
Clients with a current medical certificate on file with their utility are ineligible to receive WCP assistance until the medical certificate protection expires.
Ashtabula County Community Action Agency will help people achieve self-sufficiency and rise above issues of poverty.
Last year more than 1315 families in Ashtabula County were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.
For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program and what is needed to apply, contact Ashtabula County Community Action Agency at 440-997-5957 Option #2. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call (800) 282-0880.
