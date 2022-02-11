From staff reports
ASHTABULA — A winter creative carnival in the community will take place this Presidents’ Day, Feb. 21, at the Ashtabula County District Library.
Ashtabula and Geneva libraries will offer a wide schedule of special events all day long including games and activities.
The main attraction will be Jungle Terry and his Traveling Zoo which will be at the Ashtabula Public Library at 10 a.m. and at the Geneva Public Library at 1 p.m.
Other events include a Venetian Mask craft, costume parade, a special Carnival storytime hour and a movie.
ACDL will be collecting donations of nonperishable food items to benefit local food pantries and blessing boxes in the area. For each food item donated, participants will receive an additional ticket that can be used for games and crafts.
For more information on this free program and a full schedule of events visit events.acdl.info or call 440-997-9341 (Ashtabula) or 440-466-4521 (Geneva). ACDL Libraries are open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Curbside pickup and home delivery are available for all patrons. The digital library is always open at www.acdl.info.
