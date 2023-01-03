JEFFERSON — Acacia, a second-grade student from Grand Valley, won the Best Overall award in the Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office 4th Annual Dog License Coloring Contest.
The contest involved completing a coloring sheet from the Auditor’s Office of a snowman scene and submitting the finished design to his office by mid-December, according to Auditor David Thomas.
“We had over 350 submissions from kids, members of the developmentally disabled community, and even some adults from all over the county,” Thomas said Monday.
The Auditor’s Office contacted area schools, community groups, and local governments to help spread the word about the contest and the need to license county dogs. Ashtabula County employees, Auditor’s Office staff and local residents had the opportunity cast their votes last week.
“Office Manager Susan Belden has been doing another great job with our dog license program and helping to spread awareness, like with this coloring contest and our mobile dog license sales,” Thomas said. “Categories included Best Overall, Best Background, and Best Abstract, which was intended for the youngest kids who perfected the scribbling effect.”
Dog license fees cover local expenses and provide safety for residents and dogs alike, providing money to local shelters and the dog warden.
“Instead of raising the $12 fee, we focus on compliance,” Thomas said.
There is also an essay opportunity for fourth- and fifth-grade students to explain why their dog is the top dog in Ashtabula County. Those essays are due to the Auditor’s Office by Jan. 9.
Acacia visited the Auditor’s Office during her Christmas Break to see the coloring sheets and get her favorite colored pencil set. “I don’t have a dog at home, but I do like my cat named Church,” said Acacia. She then was off to enjoy the rest of her break with family.
“This has been a fun way to help promote the need to get dogs licensed,” said Auditor Thomas. “Many in our communities do not know the legal importance of dog licenses or where the fees are spent so it is important to have these conversations like we did.”
All dogs three-months-old or older must register or renew their license each year between December 1 and January 31. Licenses alert the Dog Warden of official ownership and the owner’s contact information if a dog becomes lost or a concern arises. These fees help with shelter costs and Dog Warden funds.
Licenses are $12 for a one year tag and can be purchased at the Auditor’s Office, online at the Auditor’s Website, or at one of the nine convenient community partners.
“No one likes paying fees or anything more than we need to,” shared Auditor Thomas. “But hopefully our residents see the benefit of the dog license program with the safety of their pups and the importance of good shelters and our Dog Warden.”
Thomas also wants to remind residents of the search feature available on the Auditor’s website. Individuals, if they find a dog with a license, can go on the Auditor’s site and search the dog license number to see the owner and their phone number instead of calling the Dog Warden or visiting a shelter.
The winners received coloring supplies based on their age and the Best overall honoree won a free 2023 Dog License paid for by Auditor David Thomas. “We enjoyed hosting a contest again and will definitely continue to have outreach opportunities for residents of all ages,” said Auditor Thomas.
