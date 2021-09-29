Wineries lure visitors to Grand River Valley

BY SHELLEY TERRY
Wine aficionados don’t have to travel to California or France to find their favorite wine — the Grand River Valley wine region has them all.
The Grand River Valley wine region, which consists of vineyards in Harpersfield, Geneva and Madison townships, has everything in vinifera grape wines from dry reds to sweet ice wines. Practically every variety is available, thanks to the region’s location between the Grand River and Lake Erie, which provides sandy soil and keeps the area warmer in the fall.
There are more than a dozen wineries in the Grand River Valley Region and the surrounding area, including Kosicek Vineyards, South River Winery, St. Joseph’s Vineyards, Debonne Vineyards, Ferrante Winery, Virant Family Winery, Laurello Vineyards, Grand River Cellars Winery, Deer’s Leap Winery, Harpersfield Vineyard, Hundley Cellars, M Cellars, Laurentia Vineyard and Winery, Old Mill Winery and the Lakehouse Inn & Winery.
Donniella Winchell, executive director of the Ohio Wine Producers Association, said the region has garnered awards from around the country and carved itself a special niche for ice wines and pinots.
The Grand River Valley region is part of the world-wide “Pinot Belt” — which begins in Burgundy, France, and travels across the United States through the Grand River Valley in Ohio, west to Oregon — where the best conditions exist for producing world class Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir.
For those who want to indulge in wine but know they should not be driving while impaired, shuttles depart regularly for wine destinations, Winchell said.
There are more than 20 different shuttle buses — four based at the Lodge at Geneva State Park. These are available for Lodge hotel guests, as well as visitors who make prior arrangements.
Some schedules or hours may be limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, visit ohiowines.org, or call the Ohio Wine Producers Association at 440-466-4417.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.