ASHTABULA —A lighted boat parade, a fishing tournament and a wine garden will take center stage July 22-24 at the Wine & Walleye Festival on Bridge Street in the Ashtabula Harbor.
About 8,000 to 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the three-day event that showcases the region’s wine history as well as its fishing traditions at Lake Erie.
The Lift Bridge Community Association hosts the annual festival, which was canceled in 2020, and held in a smaller format in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the festival is back in full force, starting at 6 p.m. July 22 with live music, lots of vendors and a wine tent at Point Park.
City Manager Jim Timonere said the city is looking forward to having the full festival back this year.
“This is a great event showcasing not only what we have here on Bridge Street but the wonderful wines we have in our region,” he said. “This festival has become a must attend for many out of town visitors and we are ready to welcome them back.”
Come July 23, festival goers will be treated to plenty of fish dinners and sandwiches, a variety of wine to taste, a walleye fishing tournament, a lighted boat parade, live musical entertainment, a big fireworks show and a chance to peruse all that the vendors have to offer, according to the festival’s website.
The lighted boat parade will begin at 8:30 p.m. July 23, with a parade of decorated boats on the Ashtabula River. Prizes will be given for the top three boats displaying lights, flags, costumes, balloons, props and music. The theme is ‘For Those Who Served’ (during the COVID pandemic). Key Bank sponsors the event.
After the parade, fireworks will light up the sky.
A Pro-Am Walleye Fishing Tournament also will be held on July 23. Walleye headquarters will be at the transient dock on the west side of the river, north of the Bascule lift bridge. Anglers may leave from Ashtabula, Conneaut, Red Brook or Geneva, but must weigh-in at Walleye Headquarters before they return to their respective ports. Start time is 6:15 a.m. — no early departures. Finish time is 2:30 p.m. sharp.
The local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 26 will be in charge of the walleye tent this year, selling delicious fish dinners to festival goers and volunteers.
Hil-Mak seafood restaurant and fish market has supported this festival for many years and this year is no different. Not only are they are sponsoring wine tickets but they will be at the festival with their brand new food truck, appropriately named, “Fish on the Fly.”
Ashtabula Harbor’s fine restaurants and eclectic shops will be open for regular business.
Mother of Sorrows Church, at the corner of West Sixth Street and Coyne Avenue in the Ashtabula Harbor, will offer tours from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 24, with hopes festival-goers will take a walking tour of the historic church.
Live music, plenty of food and vendors will continue July 24.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV said he’s so excited for the full return of the festival.
“It’s one of Ashtabula County’s finest events,” he said. “It’s a great attraction for visitors and locals alike and a huge boost to the merchants in the Ashtabula Harbor area.”
