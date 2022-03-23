ASHTABULA — The Wine and Walleye Festival committee has big plans for this year’s festival, slated for July 22-24, City Manager Jim Timonere said at Monday night’s Ashtabula City Council meeting.
Council approved Timonere’s request for an ordinance to authorize the Lift Bridge Community Association to hold the annual festival, which was canceled in 2020, and held in a smaller format in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is held in conjunction with the city.
“We are so excited to see this come back,” Council President John Roskovics said. “It’s just great.”
This year, the festival will include a wine tent, food trucks, 5K race, walleye fishing tournament and fireworks, according to the festival’s website.
Timonere said the festival committee has been meeting for some time and volunteer sign-ups will be out soon.
• City Council approved an agreement with Ohio Department of Transportation to participate in the 2022 road salt contract.
• City Council approved Timonere’s request for an ordinance to enter into a Community Reinvestment Area Tax Incentive Agreement with Ashtabula Senior Housing LP, 120 E. Main St., Ravenna, for the construction of 45-50 units of senior housing at West 54th Street and Chestnut Avenue (the former site of Chestnut Elementary School). The tax abatement will be at 50 percent for 10 years. When built, the senior housing will create two part-time jobs.
• City Council approved the manager’s request for an ordinance to enter into a $45,840 agreement with Building Technicians of Madison, for the purpose of providing labor and materials for the WPC Digester Building Roof project. The cost includes brick and masonry work. Timonere said the roof repairs were submitted to the city’s insurance company and they’ve received a $34,240 check to help cover the cost of roof repairs.
• City Finance Director Traci Welch reminded residents the deadline to file city income tax is April 18. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will have extended hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 14, 15 and 18.
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
