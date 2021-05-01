WINDSOR TOWNSHIP — Township voters will decide the fate of a new 1-mill parks and recreation levy on Tuesday.
The levy would be used to pay for various aspects of the township's playground, baseball fields and community center, said James Plizga, chairman of the Windsor Township Trustees. The township also operates a park at Route 534 and Noble Road.
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $35 per year. The levy would generate $42,894 per year, according to the county auditor's office.
Currently, costs for grass cutting are covered by the township's general fund, and the levy would cover the cost of the mowing, Plizga said. Utility expenses for the community center are covered by rental fees, for the most part.
The township would also like to bank some of the money from the levy for repairs to the community center, if they become necessary, Plizga said.
"As things go on, everything goes up in price," he said.
The community center is used quite a bit, Plizga said.
Windsor Township does not currently have a parks and recreation levy.
According to election records, a similar levy failed in 2019, failing to pass by 18 votes. Plizga said the township has tried not to put the levy on the ballot when it won't conflict with other township levies.
"I would like to see it passed in order for Windsor to maintain the parks, recreation, community center, to help keep them up, because, if you don't, they fall into disarray," Plizga said. He encouraged township residents to get out and vote.
