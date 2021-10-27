WINDSOR TOWNSHIP — Township residents will have a chance to decide the fate of a one-mill, five-year parks and recreation levy.
The township has a small park, two ball fields, and the community center, said James Plizga, chair of the Windsor Township Trustees.
Numerous groups use the community center, including the township’s fire department, the Windsor Historical Society, the Orwell Bible Church, and a basketball group, Plizga said.
The township took over the community center building, which was previously a school, in 2006, Plizga said. The community center generates around $25,000 in rental fees every year, he said.
“What we’re looking for is, at some point, there might be major repairs, so we’re trying to look for some money to bank to take care of those repairs, because everything needs updated at one point or another,” Plizga said.
He said he isn’t aware of any major repairs that are pending.
“There’s nothing that we know of for sure, but the windows might need something, the bricks might need pointed at some point, right now the roof seems to be alright, but you never know what might come up in the future,” Plizga said.
The cost of septic service for the community center has increased significantly due to changing requirements, Plizga said.
Plizga said the levy would cost the average homeowner the the cost of a tank of gas or dinner at a restaurant. “So we would like to see that pass, of course,” he said.
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $35 per year.
