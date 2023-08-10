GENEVA TOWNSHIP — A 12-foot sailboat flipped Wednesday morning when it was hit by a gust of wind on Lake Erie, off shore from Geneva Township Park.
A passerby called 9-1-1 at 10:41 a.m., alerting the U.S. Coast Guard and Geneva Fire Department, firefighters said.
Saybrook Township resident Roger Craik said he was going for a stroll at the park when he spotted the sailboat, which looked like it was in trouble.
“From time to time it flipped over, and I could see the sail,” he said. “911 had been called and after a while a small, fast boat came, and then the Coast Guard, from the west. I could see one person on the boat. By the time the Coast Guard had arrived, the boat had righted itself.”
Shortly thereafter, when Geneva firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the boat owner wearing a life jacket and back on the upright sailboat. On his own, the boater had flipped the boat back over and was heading into shore, according to firefighters at the scene.
No one was injured, according to firefighters.
According to the National Weather Service, winds on Lake Erie were out of the west at 10 to 15 knots becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots, with waves 2 to 4 feet.
The Coast Guard reminds boaters to always wear a life jacket when out on the water.
