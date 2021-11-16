CONNEAUT — Wind chills that encourage most people to curl up on their couch and watch television brings wind and kite surfers to Conneaut Harbor to challenge themselves against the elements.
“We look at the wind every day,” said Joe Krineski, who was wind surfing with his wife Debbie, both of Erie, Pa. He said they have been wind surfing for 40 years and travel around the county to catch waves and apply their craft.
On Tuesday, Conneaut Harbor was the place to be.
“We’ll go [surfing] every day if there is wind,” Krineski said.
Bill Richardson, also of Erie, said Conneaut Harbor is a good place to wind surf because the break wall protects the harbor but the wind is strong.
Wind, and kite surfing are not without danger. Krineski and Bill Richardson both said said a man was injured on Monday afternoon when he struck a tree while kite surfing and had to be stitched up at UH Medical Center Conneaut.
Wind gusts were measured in the 35 miles per hour range, Krineski said. He said he and his wife Debbie have traveled all over the country to windsurf including the Outer Banks in North Carolina and the Oregon Coast.
Conneaut Harbor often has surfers during the high wind times of the year.
Bill Richardson, also of Erie, is a regular in Conneaut Harbor and enjoys kite surfing. He said he likes the challenge of kite surfing that can include leaps high into the air.
“I just enjoy being away from people ,” he said. Richardson said he also enjoys the opportunity to be out in nature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.