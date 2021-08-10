JEFFERSON – Ashtabula County WIC celebrates Breastfeeding Awareness Month every August with a breastfeeding party at Saybrook Township Park and providing a Rock-n-Relax area in the Commercial Building this week at the Ashtabula County Fair in Jefferson.
Rock-n-Relax provides a private place to breastfeed or pump breast milk, as well as a clean diaper changing station, that is free and open to fair attendees. The Commercial Building is located on the east end of the fairgrounds.
Last Friday, WIC and several mothers and their children met from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a picnic at the park in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week.
For this year’s Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Ohio is adopting the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action theme, “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility.” The theme focuses on how breastfeeding contributes to the survival, health and well being of all, and the imperative to protect breastfeeding worldwide.
“Breastfeeding benefits the entire community because we have healthier mothers, babies and children,” said Diana Brook, Ashtabula County WIC director. “For this reason, it is very important that everyone promotes, protects and supports breastfeeding”
Many organizations such as The Ohio Department of Health (ODH), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), World Health Organization, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Family Physicians, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and United Nations International Childs’s Emergency Fund all recommend exclusive breastfeeding infants for the first six months of life.
After six months, the ODH and AAP recommend continued breastfeeding as complementary foods are introduced, with continuation of breastfeeding for one year or as long as mutually desired by mother and infant.
One of the most important things businesses and individuals can do is to help mothers feel comfortable nursing in public. Ohio law, Section 3781.55 of the Ohio Revised Code, protects the right to breastfeed in public.
Businesses can show their support by displaying the “Breastfeeding Welcome Here” universal sign for breastfeeding in their windows, and by educating their staff on the acceptance of breastfeeding in their establishments.
Employers and businesses must provide a private space, other than a bathroom, for breastfeeding moms to pump milk. This has been shown to increase employee retention, reduce medical costs, and have a 3:1 return on investment. Some companies are now allowing mothers to bring their exclusively breastfed baby to work under policy.
Hospitals can adopt the “Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding,” to show dedication to supporting new breastfeeding moms. By eliminating formula gifts to breastfeeding mothers, they send the message that they believe mothers can make enough milk to breastfeed exclusively.
For more information about breastfeeding in Ashtabula County, call the local WIC office at (440) 998-7515, Help Me Grow Helpline at 1-800-755-4769, or the 24 Hour Breastfeeding Hotline at 1-888-588-3423.
