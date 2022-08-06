JEFFERSON — Outside of war-time and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ashtabula County Fair is an annual summer tradition.
Without fail, area residents will tell you — it always rains at the fair.
It makes sense that it would, it’s the middle of August which is one of northeast Ohio’s top three rainiest months of the year, said Matt Wintz, a meteorologist for WKYC-TV in Cleveland.
“Most of the rain comes via thunderstorms which can produce a lot of rain in a hurry, so while we don’t have a lot of rainy days, those days when it does rain can produce some high totals,” he said. “It’s the combination of that summer-time heat, humidity and moisture coming out of the Gulf of Mexico meeting up with that cooler air that tries to fight back out of Canada.
“While the hot, humid air usually wins, that battle between the air masses will often take place right over the Great Lakes and northeast Ohio. What a perfect time to have the fair!”
A native of Jefferson, Wintz’s memories of the fair always include a day of rain and storms that usually lined up on the day he planned to go to the fair with friends.
“We would have to pick another day, but as a young teenager, I really didn’t have much of a schedule to get in the way,” he said. “My best memories were chasing around my summer crush with my group of guy friends, riding the Zipper — the best ride in fair history — the loud tractor pulls and drinking gallons of lemonade.”
The smells, atmosphere, and general feeling that the Ashtabula County Fair gives county residents remains firmly etched in Wintz’s mind, he said.
“It was a feeling of excitement when the rides and food stands began to arrive on Sunday and Monday before the fair,” he said. “A feeling that summer wasn’t going to be here much longer but we had this fun week to celebrate and hang on to summer as long as we could.”
Like many devoted fairgoers, Wintz also remembers the feeling of sadness on that final Sunday when the fair was over and you knew how long that year would be until the fair would return to Jefferson.
