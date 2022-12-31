Ashtabula County Commissioner Kathryn Whittington has been named the interim executive director of the OneOhio Foundation.
Whittington previously served as the chair for OneOhio’s board, before moving to the interim executive director position earlier this month.
The OneOhio Foundation was formed in December of last year to administer funds from the settlement with opioid distributors.
As part of the settlement, 55 percent of the $808 million paid by opioid distributors over 18 years will go to the OneOhio Foundation, and from there, will be distributed to entities throughout the state.
The memorandum of understanding that directed the creation of the foundation divided the state into 19 regions. Region 13, made up of Ashtabula, Lake, Geauga and Portage counties, will receive about 4.4 percent of the settlement funds.
Whittington said, before being appointed the interim executive director, she was doing the work of both the board chair and the executive director.
A search firm told the board recently that a full-time executive director would probably not be in place for up to 6-8 months, Whittington said.
She said she received a prosecutor’s opinion on whether or not she could hold both the position of interim executive director and Ashtabula County Commissioner.
“That came back that I was able to hold that position, as long as that position didn’t co-mingle with my commissioner duties,” Whittington said.
Once she was appointed, she resigned from her position on the statewide board and the Region 13 board, she said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski was appointed to Whittington’s seat on the Region 13 board.
“I’m running the day-to-day operations for OneOhio Recovery Foundation board,” Whittington said.
“I am approved to work up to 30 hours a week, which, with the holidays, I’ve not reached that at all.”
She said she has been working with the board CFO and secretary, writing policies and preparing packets for board meetings, among other things.
Whittington said she hopes the foundation’s grant-making policy will be presented to the board in February, and approved in March.
“I think once we have that grant-making policy in place, the Attorney General’s Office would be comfortable at that point in giving us a timeline of when the moneys would be released,” Whittington said.
The first payment from the opioid settlement will be distributed to the fund from the Attorney General’s office, and the following payments will come from the settlement’s national administrator.
Whittington said she is excited to push the organization forward faster.
“As the chair, I really couldn’t make all that happen,” Whittington said. “So being the interim director, and having somebody else do the chair work has allowed me to really focus on what hadn’t been done, what needs to be done, and how much quicker can we get through these items than we were before.”
The board meets once a month, which makes the process slow.
“We’re still writing policies, and each policy still has to come before the board, in draft form, for review,” she said. “Sometimes it takes a month or two.”
Whittington said she hopes the foundation will be able to file its 501©(3) application.
She said at this point she has not decided if she will seek to be named the permanent executive director.
“We have a little ways to go before an application process will even start,” Whittington said.
Whittington said the job will not interfere with her elected position as an Ashtabula County Commissioner.
“I continue to work hard to bring monies back to our community,” she said.
