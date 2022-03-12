I'm back from a wonderful cruise to the eastern Caribbean.
Dear Daughter, Delightful Granddaughter and Linda, my best friend from Florida, and I enjoyed lots of laughs and beautiful weather. It was just what I needed after the past two months of cancer surgery, tests and treatment.
Before I share some cruise stories, I must thank all the faithful readers who sent prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. I am humbled. Thank you! I so appreciate you all.
As anyone who has undergone surgery knows, it can mess up your gastrointestinal track.
Traveling also causes one to get 'plugged up,' and such was my problem in the early days of my Caribbean cruise.
I really needed to get more things than just the cruise ship moving, so I took a laxative pill which promised to deliver "gentle overnight relief."
When I awakened the next morning, I didn't feel any different.
Linda and I went got ready for a day by the pool and then went to the dining room for breakfast, where we met up with Dear Daughter and Delightful Granddaughter.
During my meal, I began to feel a rumble in my tummy.
Upon drinking my second cup of coffee, the rumbling took an ugly turn.
I stood up and said, "I have to go to the bathroom!"
I asked a server directions to the nearest restroom and I ran to find it.
Faithful readers know my legs don't usually cooperate when I want to run, but this time, they did their job.
"Emergency! Emergency!" I said as I weaved in and out of the crowd waiting to be seated in the dining room.
I was in such a tizzy that I could not find the restroom, so I decided to go up to my stateroom.
Waiting for the elevator was nerve-racking — it seemed like hours before it finally arrived. I jumped into the elevator and frantically pushed the button.
Just my luck, a family of five scooted in at the last minute, trapping me in the back of the elevator.
'Oh, no!' I thought. 'I'm going to have an accident while stuck in an elevator with this family!'
I leaned back against the wall, held my breath — among other parts of my body — and held on for dear life.
At the 'ding' of the elevator reaching my floor, I frantically called out, "Emergency! Emergency! Let me out!"
I pushed my way through the family of five and took off down the hall.
That's when I spotted our cabin steward, Bagus, a wonderful young man from Indonesia, carrying clean towels into my room.
Oh no. He's cleaning our room!
"Out, out, out!" I hollered down the hall. "Bathroom emergency!"
Bagus looked at me strangely and mumbled something but I couldn't make it out. He was difficult to understand under the best conditions and this was a very difficult condition.
"OUT!" I yelled.
He continued to talk to me but I slammed the bathroom door and sat down.
It was a slam dunk.
Phew!
I felt a great wave of relief.
I got up and opened the door to find Bagus looking at me with the weirdest expression on his face.
"Ms. Terry, Ms. Terry," he repeated over and over.
"What's the matter?" I asked, confused by his demeanor.
"THIS ISN'T YOUR ROOM! YOUR ROOM DOWN HALL!" he said.
Staff writer Shelley Terry has more cruise stories to share but none as moving as this one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.