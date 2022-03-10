Planting vegetable seeds or transplants at the correct time is important in getting the most out of your garden. Knowing the approximate first frost days helps gardeners plant their vegetable seeds at the right time.
The Ashtabula County Home Show, slated for March 11-13 at Ashtabula Towne Square, is the perfect place to learn all about planting a bountiful garden.
After all, master gardeners suggest northeast Ohio residents wait until the end of May — when there is very little chance of a late frost — to plant tomatoes, peppers, beans, and corn. Consequently, local gardeners have plenty of time to get vegetable seeds, or very young plants from a local nursery or even online.
However, lettuce and root vegetables can often go in the ground in late March or April, as soon as the temperatures start rising and the ground thaws. This timing allows the plants to grow before summer’s heat makes them bolt or turn bitter.
Want to learn more?
The Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program provides intensive training in horticulture to interested Ohio residents, who then volunteer their time helping with educational programs.
The program has existed since the late 1970s and has grown steadily. Although its initial start and growth was in the more urban counties of our state, there are now more than 3,000 active Master Gardener Volunteers in more than 62 Ohio counties (urban, suburban and rural).
Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge; but a passion for learning about gardening and sharing it.
Working with extension personnel, Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about gardening, conduct plant clinics and perform gardening activities with children, senior citizens and visitors to the Ashtabula County Fair (in the Floral building).
For more information, call 440-576-9008.
